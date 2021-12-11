Kerala Lottery Result December 11, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh, check 2nd and 3rd prize tickets

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-527. The state’s lottery department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya KR-527 results are announced online as well. The December 11 winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Check Kerala Lottery Results for December 11 announced till now
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket:
KW 799646
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: KY 529876
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
KN 560663 KO 776762 KP 147512
KR 172097 KS 855953 KT 863025
KU 520164 KV 637374 KW 303953
KX 390859 KY 918397 KZ 616760
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
KN 799646 KO 799646
KP 799646 KR 799646
KS 799646 KT 799646
KU 799646 KV 799646
KX 799646 KY 799646
KZ 799646
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0167 0920 1428
1827 1939 2070
3112 3313 3318
6229 6233 6237
7089 7419 8816
9366 9388 9868
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0960 1137 2029
2834 4259 4895
5055 5303 5802
9005
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
2236 2520 2794
3521 3583 4666
4687 5486 5643
6071 6209 7686
9751 9880
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0188 0263 0390 0418
0851 1058 1307 1537
1692 1926 2074 2141
2302 2354 2540 2583
2618 2697 2717 2816
2871 2926 2968 3036
3094 3360 3554 3754
3874 3891 3911 4125
4195 4585 4611 4693
4715 5152 5196 5199
5351 5379 5419 5798
6030 6351 6486 6499
6585 7072 7202 7424
7432 7475 7613 7638
7766 7828 7891 7900
7941 7967 7977 8121
8210 8269 8297 8300
8316 8344 8351 8533
8583 8720 9145 9298
9539 9706 9804 9974
8th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
To be announced…
How to claim the prize
Winners need to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette, which will publish Kerala lottery results. When confirmed, winning ticket holders need to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders must carry identity proof and the winning ticket along.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification. The ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 need have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identity proof for the claim.