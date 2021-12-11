0

  Kerala Lottery Result December 11, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh, check 2nd and 3rd prize tickets

Kerala Lottery Result December 11, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh, check 2nd and 3rd prize tickets

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Kerala Lottery December 11, 2021 Result has been announced. The 1st prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh. Check how to claim the prize.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-527. The state’s lottery department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya KR-527 results are announced online as well. The December 11 winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Check Kerala Lottery Results for December 11 announced till now
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket:
KW 799646
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: KY 529876
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
KN 560663   KO 776762    KP 147512
KR 172097   KS 855953    KT 863025
KU 520164   KV 637374    KW 303953
KX 390859    KY 918397    KZ 616760
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
KN 799646  KO 799646
KP 799646  KR 799646
KS 799646  KT 799646
KU 799646  KV 799646
KX 799646  KY 799646 
KZ 799646
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0167  0920  1428 
1827  1939  2070 
3112  3313  3318 
6229  6233  6237 
7089  7419  8816 
9366  9388  9868
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0960  1137  2029 
2834  4259  4895 
5055  5303  5802 
9005
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets: 
2236  2520  2794 
3521  3583  4666 
4687  5486  5643 
6071  6209  7686 
9751  9880
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets: 
0188  0263  0390  0418
0851  1058  1307  1537 
1692  1926  2074  2141 
2302  2354  2540  2583 
2618  2697  2717  2816 
2871  2926  2968  3036 
3094  3360  3554  3754 
3874  3891  3911  4125 
4195  4585  4611  4693 
4715  5152  5196  5199 
5351  5379  5419  5798
6030  6351  6486  6499 
6585  7072  7202  7424 
7432  7475  7613  7638 
7766  7828  7891  7900 
7941  7967  7977  8121 
8210  8269  8297  8300 
8316  8344  8351  8533 
8583  8720  9145  9298 
9539  9706  9804  9974
8th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
To be announced…
How to claim the prize 
Winners need to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette, which will publish Kerala lottery results. When confirmed, winning ticket holders need to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders must carry identity proof and the winning ticket along.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification. The ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 need have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identity proof for the claim.
