Kerala Lottery Result December 1, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh, check details

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket. 

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-526 on December 1. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AT 820195
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AN 153106
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AN 468255       AO 841198
AP 536746        AR 683882
AS 460307        AT 518990
AU 481659       AV 473091
AW 229919      AX 158306
AY 621857
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AN 820195        AO 820195
AP 820195         AR 820195
AS 820195         AU 820195
AV 820195        AW 820195
AX 820195       AY 820195
AZ 820195
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0435         1251        1864         2086
2911        2922         3581        4606
4691        4822        4910         5164
5206        5273        5587         6492
7248        7540
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
1344         3650         4236
4551         4842         5807
9326
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0488         0820        1019         1624
1752        2900         2978         3103
3372        3473          4958         5684
5879        6285          6548         7097
7715         7924         8014         8452
8635         9133         9144         9341
9425         9523
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0138         0209        0683         0715
0902        1013         1033        1065
1146         1178         1184        1528
1804         1982        2006        2096
2191         2272        2312         2343
2518       2565        2566         3125
3216        3308        3461         3547
3886        3936        3988         4059
4119        4361        4365         4659
4828        5738        5755         5912
6023        6041        6302        6824
 
7133        7255        7256        7473
7492       7518        7636         7947
7982        8100         8200       8330
8335       8448        8551        8613
8713        8997        9021        9029
9047       9067        9142        9157
9168        9368        9656        9788
8th Price (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0268        0440        0492        0549
0728        0732        0746        0823
0858        0871        1003        1038
1375        1459        1586        1717
1814        1868        1896        1952
1956        2031        2092         2099
2132        2186         2199        2203
2248        2336        2499          2557
2736        2811        2820          2944
2968        3061        3107          3177
3185        3466       3533          3605
3795        3900       3963        3966
4104        4108        4200        4380
4431        4519        4660        4815
4887        5226        5256         5287
5302        5363        5376         5511
5680        5739        5849          5939
5992        6003        6031          6171
6356        6428        6489         6510
6812        6861       7128          7173
7220        7257        7330         7367
7442        7470       7499            7536
7582        7598        7717         7755
7794        7815        8029         8237
8243        8296        8306          8311
8391        8489        8491          8553
8606        8612       8696            8827
8875        8900        9084           9105
9211         9317       9459          9471
9490         9547        9569         9629
9704        9836         9858
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
 
