Kerala Lottery Result December 1, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-526 on December 1. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AT 820195

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AN 153106

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

AN 468255 AO 841198

AP 536746 AR 683882

AS 460307 AT 518990

AU 481659 AV 473091

AW 229919 AX 158306

AY 621857

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

AN 820195 AO 820195

AP 820195 AR 820195

AS 820195 AU 820195

AV 820195 AW 820195

AX 820195 AY 820195

AZ 820195

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0435 1251 1864 2086

2911 2922 3581 4606

4691 4822 4910 5164

5206 5273 5587 6492

7248 7540

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets

1344 3650 4236

4551 4842 5807

9326

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0488 0820 1019 1624

1752 2900 2978 3103

3372 3473 4958 5684

5879 6285 6548 7097

7715 7924 8014 8452

8635 9133 9144 9341

9425 9523

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0138 0209 0683 0715

0902 1013 1033 1065

1146 1178 1184 1528

1804 1982 2006 2096

2191 2272 2312 2343

2518 2565 2566 3125

3216 3308 3461 3547

3886 3936 3988 4059

4119 4361 4365 4659

4828 5738 5755 5912

6023 6041 6302 6824

7133 7255 7256 7473

7492 7518 7636 7947

7982 8100 8200 8330

8335 8448 8551 8613

8713 8997 9021 9029

9047 9067 9142 9157

9168 9368 9656 9788

8th Price (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0268 0440 0492 0549

0728 0732 0746 0823

0858 0871 1003 1038

1375 1459 1586 1717

1814 1868 1896 1952

1956 2031 2092 2099

2132 2186 2199 2203

2248 2336 2499 2557

2736 2811 2820 2944

2968 3061 3107 3177

3185 3466 3533 3605

3795 3900 3963 3966

4104 4108 4200 4380

4431 4519 4660 4815

4887 5226 5256 5287

5302 5363 5376 5511

5680 5739 5849 5939

5992 6003 6031 6171

6356 6428 6489 6510

6812 6861 7128 7173

7220 7257 7330 7367

7442 7470 7499 7536

7582 7598 7717 7755

7794 7815 8029 8237

8243 8296 8306 8311

8391 8489 8491 8553

8606 8612 8696 8827

8875 8900 9084 9105

9211 9317 9459 9471

9490 9547 9569 9629

9704 9836 9858

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.