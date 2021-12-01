Kerala Lottery Result December 1, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-526 on December 1. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AT 820195
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AN 153106
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AN 468255 AO 841198
AP 536746 AR 683882
AS 460307 AT 518990
AU 481659 AV 473091
AW 229919 AX 158306
AY 621857
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AN 820195 AO 820195
AP 820195 AR 820195
AS 820195 AU 820195
AV 820195 AW 820195
AX 820195 AY 820195
AZ 820195
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0435 1251 1864 2086
2911 2922 3581 4606
4691 4822 4910 5164
5206 5273 5587 6492
7248 7540
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
1344 3650 4236
4551 4842 5807
9326
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0488 0820 1019 1624
1752 2900 2978 3103
3372 3473 4958 5684
5879 6285 6548 7097
7715 7924 8014 8452
8635 9133 9144 9341
9425 9523
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0138 0209 0683 0715
0902 1013 1033 1065
1146 1178 1184 1528
1804 1982 2006 2096
2191 2272 2312 2343
2518 2565 2566 3125
3216 3308 3461 3547
3886 3936 3988 4059
4119 4361 4365 4659
4828 5738 5755 5912
6023 6041 6302 6824
7133 7255 7256 7473
7492 7518 7636 7947
7982 8100 8200 8330
8335 8448 8551 8613
8713 8997 9021 9029
9047 9067 9142 9157
9168 9368 9656 9788
8th Price (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0268 0440 0492 0549
0728 0732 0746 0823
0858 0871 1003 1038
1375 1459 1586 1717
1814 1868 1896 1952
1956 2031 2092 2099
2132 2186 2199 2203
2248 2336 2499 2557
2736 2811 2820 2944
2968 3061 3107 3177
3185 3466 3533 3605
3795 3900 3963 3966
4104 4108 4200 4380
4431 4519 4660 4815
4887 5226 5256 5287
5302 5363 5376 5511
5680 5739 5849 5939
5992 6003 6031 6171
6356 6428 6489 6510
6812 6861 7128 7173
7220 7257 7330 7367
7442 7470 7499 7536
7582 7598 7717 7755
7794 7815 8029 8237
8243 8296 8306 8311
8391 8489 8491 8553
8606 8612 8696 8827
8875 8900 9084 9105
9211 9317 9459 9471
9490 9547 9569 9629
9704 9836 9858
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.