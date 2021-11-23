0

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Here are the winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery for November 23

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The result was announced at 3 pm.

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the lucky draw for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-288 at 3 pm. The draws were conducted under the supervision of two independent judges at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

We have the winning ticket numbers here:

The ticket number that will get the first prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SY 324197

For the second prize, which is worth Rs 10 Lakh, the ticket number is SW 498891

Let us take a look at the third prize ticket numbers. The prize money is Rs 5,000.

1251       3799       4024

4149       4177       4371

5559       6036       6083

6288       6496       6599

6813       6877       7139

7407       7921       9865

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to these winning numbers:

SN 324197        SO 324197

SP 324197         SR 324197

SS 324197          ST 324197

SU 324197          SV 324197

SW 324197         SX 324197

SZ 324197

The fourth prize (Rs 2,000) winning number

3923       3993       4039       4521

6398       7007       8009       8390

8729       9963

The fifth prize (Rs 1,000) winning number

0196       0979       1182       1812

2090       2238       4467       4517

5215       5947       6072       6375

7206       8183       8930       9111

9115       9513       9551       9741

The sixth prize (Rs 500) winning number

0044        0089        0138        0249

0376        0421        0648        0723

1104        1430        1477        1527

1678        1730        1868        2012

2259        2265        2432        2533

2712        3219        3620        3948

4191        4234        4354        4515

4829        5054        5150        5363

5379        5733        6021        6201

6302        6429        6627        6658

7117        7185        7194        7413

7535        7726        7801        7932

7943        8150         8731         9825

The seventh prize (Rs 200) winning number

0106        0340        0515        0604

1454        1478        1546        1871

1876        1985        2066        2281

2459         2801       3025        3035

3303         3427        3608        3926

4134         4245        4252        4285

4802         5241        5520         5605

5822         5839        6125         6237

6559        6621        6747         7219

7313         7870       7914        8277

8294           8877       8912        9748

9834

The eighth prize (Rs 1,00) winning number

0075        0076        0144        0205

0212        0553        0646        0711

0891        1041       1176        1240

1254        1311        1317       1367

1373        1381        1404        1539

1562        1570       1608        1801

1828        1855        2039        2178

2196        2225        2272        2275

2324        2348        2387        2417

2518        2523         2634        2637

2665        2869         2883        2905

3002        3058        3100         3210

3320        3414        3450        3475

3550         3578        3593       3649

4109        4119       4121        4254

4557        4581        4605        4633

4689        4719        4840         4904

5064        5073        5114        5284

5321        5499        5507        5565

5934        5971        6005       6039

6098        6126       6295       6441

6568        6579        6654        6663

6682        6688        6704       6918

6940        7008        7045        7073

7250        7283       7379        7555

7565        7637       7661       7717

7818        7920        7972        8253

8614        8683        8776        8881

8945        9172        9263        9324

9440        9601       9644        9664

9803       9900        9906         9910

9916        9988

 

How to claim Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Kerala Lottery Prize Money

To check if you have won Sthree Sakthi SS-288 lucky draw, you will have to confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

-If your ticket matches the lucky numbers published in the published gazette, you must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with the original ticket and identification proof document in order to claim the prize.

-The claim and verification process for the lottery prize has to be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

-Winners of lottery prizes less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop across Kerala

-Winners with prizes of more than Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets to a bank or lottery office along with valid proof of identity

The next lucky draw of the Kerala Lottery will be held on Wednesday, November 24 for Akshaya AK 525.

