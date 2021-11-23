Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Here are the winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery for November 23

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the lucky draw for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-288 at 3 pm. The draws were conducted under the supervision of two independent judges at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

We have the winning ticket numbers here:

The ticket number that will get the first prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SY 324197

For the second prize, which is worth Rs 10 Lakh, the ticket number is SW 498891

Let us take a look at the third prize ticket numbers. The prize money is Rs 5,000.

1251 3799 4024

4149 4177 4371

5559 6036 6083

6288 6496 6599

6813 6877 7139

7407 7921 9865

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to these winning numbers:

SN 324197 SO 324197

SP 324197 SR 324197

SS 324197 ST 324197

SU 324197 SV 324197

SW 324197 SX 324197

SZ 324197

The fourth prize (Rs 2,000) winning number

3923 3993 4039 4521

6398 7007 8009 8390

8729 9963

The fifth prize (Rs 1,000) winning number

0196 0979 1182 1812

2090 2238 4467 4517

5215 5947 6072 6375

7206 8183 8930 9111

9115 9513 9551 9741

The sixth prize (Rs 500) winning number

0044 0089 0138 0249

0376 0421 0648 0723

1104 1430 1477 1527

1678 1730 1868 2012

2259 2265 2432 2533

2712 3219 3620 3948

4191 4234 4354 4515

4829 5054 5150 5363

5379 5733 6021 6201

6302 6429 6627 6658

7117 7185 7194 7413

7535 7726 7801 7932

7943 8150 8731 9825

The seventh prize (Rs 200) winning number

0106 0340 0515 0604

1454 1478 1546 1871

1876 1985 2066 2281

2459 2801 3025 3035

3303 3427 3608 3926

4134 4245 4252 4285

4802 5241 5520 5605

5822 5839 6125 6237

6559 6621 6747 7219

7313 7870 7914 8277

8294 8877 8912 9748

9834

The eighth prize (Rs 1,00) winning number

0075 0076 0144 0205

0212 0553 0646 0711

0891 1041 1176 1240

1254 1311 1317 1367

1373 1381 1404 1539

1562 1570 1608 1801

1828 1855 2039 2178

2196 2225 2272 2275

2324 2348 2387 2417

2518 2523 2634 2637

2665 2869 2883 2905

3002 3058 3100 3210

3320 3414 3450 3475

3550 3578 3593 3649

4109 4119 4121 4254

4557 4581 4605 4633

4689 4719 4840 4904

5064 5073 5114 5284

5321 5499 5507 5565

5934 5971 6005 6039

6098 6126 6295 6441

6568 6579 6654 6663

6682 6688 6704 6918

6940 7008 7045 7073

7250 7283 7379 7555

7565 7637 7661 7717

7818 7920 7972 8253

8614 8683 8776 8881

8945 9172 9263 9324

9440 9601 9644 9664

9803 9900 9906 9910

9916 9988

How to claim Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Kerala Lottery Prize Money

To check if you have won Sthree Sakthi SS-288 lucky draw, you will have to confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

-If your ticket matches the lucky numbers published in the published gazette, you must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with the original ticket and identification proof document in order to claim the prize.

-The claim and verification process for the lottery prize has to be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

-Winners of lottery prizes less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop across Kerala

-Winners with prizes of more than Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets to a bank or lottery office along with valid proof of identity