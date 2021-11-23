Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Here are the winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery for November 23

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the lucky draw for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-288 at 3 pm. The draws were conducted under the supervision of two independent judges at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
We have the winning ticket numbers here:
The ticket number that will get the first prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SY 324197
For the second prize, which is worth Rs 10 Lakh, the ticket number is SW 498891
Let us take a look at the third prize ticket numbers. The prize money is Rs 5,000.
1251 3799 4024
4149 4177 4371
5559 6036 6083
6288 6496 6599
6813 6877 7139
7407 7921 9865
The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to these winning numbers:
SN 324197 SO 324197
SP 324197 SR 324197
SS 324197 ST 324197
SU 324197 SV 324197
SW 324197 SX 324197
SZ 324197
The fourth prize (Rs 2,000) winning number
3923 3993 4039 4521
6398 7007 8009 8390
8729 9963
The fifth prize (Rs 1,000) winning number
0196 0979 1182 1812
2090 2238 4467 4517
5215 5947 6072 6375
7206 8183 8930 9111
9115 9513 9551 9741
The sixth prize (Rs 500) winning number
0044 0089 0138 0249
0376 0421 0648 0723
1104 1430 1477 1527
1678 1730 1868 2012
2259 2265 2432 2533
2712 3219 3620 3948
4191 4234 4354 4515
4829 5054 5150 5363
5379 5733 6021 6201
6302 6429 6627 6658
7117 7185 7194 7413
7535 7726 7801 7932
7943 8150 8731 9825
The seventh prize (Rs 200) winning number
0106 0340 0515 0604
1454 1478 1546 1871
1876 1985 2066 2281
2459 2801 3025 3035
3303 3427 3608 3926
4134 4245 4252 4285
4802 5241 5520 5605
5822 5839 6125 6237
6559 6621 6747 7219
7313 7870 7914 8277
8294 8877 8912 9748
9834
The eighth prize (Rs 1,00) winning number
0075 0076 0144 0205
0212 0553 0646 0711
0891 1041 1176 1240
1254 1311 1317 1367
1373 1381 1404 1539
1562 1570 1608 1801
1828 1855 2039 2178
2196 2225 2272 2275
2324 2348 2387 2417
2518 2523 2634 2637
2665 2869 2883 2905
3002 3058 3100 3210
3320 3414 3450 3475
3550 3578 3593 3649
4109 4119 4121 4254
4557 4581 4605 4633
4689 4719 4840 4904
5064 5073 5114 5284
5321 5499 5507 5565
5934 5971 6005 6039
6098 6126 6295 6441
6568 6579 6654 6663
6682 6688 6704 6918
6940 7008 7045 7073
7250 7283 7379 7555
7565 7637 7661 7717
7818 7920 7972 8253
8614 8683 8776 8881
8945 9172 9263 9324
9440 9601 9644 9664
9803 9900 9906 9910
9916 9988
How to claim Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Kerala Lottery Prize Money
To check if you have won Sthree Sakthi SS-288 lucky draw, you will have to confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
-If your ticket matches the lucky numbers published in the published gazette, you must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with the original ticket and identification proof document in order to claim the prize.
-The claim and verification process for the lottery prize has to be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the result.
-Winners of lottery prizes less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop across Kerala
-Winners with prizes of more than Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets to a bank or lottery office along with valid proof of identity
The next lucky draw of the Kerala Lottery will be held on Wednesday, November 24 for Akshaya AK 525.