Kerala Lottery Result 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-523 today, November 10, in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AD 591672 (ALAPPUZHA)
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AD 595704 (THRISSUR)
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AA 851474 AB 171449
AC 210015 AD 467409
AE 381281 AF 696934
AG 195999 AH 237857
AJ 826627 AK 844124
AL 140238 AM 455648
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AA 591672 AB 591672
AC 591672 AE 591672
AF 591672 AG 591672
AH 591672 AJ 591672
AK 591672 AL 591672
AM 591672
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
1394 2403 3250 3643
3875 4202 4351 4394
4780 5179 5180 5876
6951 7043 7495 7661
9812 9884
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
0566 0850 1099 1217
2245 2943 5595
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0362 0865 1435 2346
2389 2445 2717 2735
3238 3371 3499 3930
4834 4846 4985 5175
5435 5537 5630 6355
6723 6984 7097 7581
7665 9315
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0197 0294 0596 0922
0949 1039 1067 1161
1323 1375 1526 1836
1856 1910 2114 2140
2289 2531 2810 2819
3293 3395 3706 3795
3833 3870 3993 4036
4116 4178 4286 4469
4567 4710 4721 4837
4944 5139 5447 5476
5670 5685 5771 6138
6318 6400 6425 6559
6728 7057 7171 7236
7304 7423 7445 7556
7844 7962 8136 8262
8484 8635 8679 9053
9311 9508 9553 9692
9694 9713 9916 9960
8th Price (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0118 0274 0390 0400
0416 0476 0549 0847
0849 0968 1275 1276
1370 1448 1599 1651
1682 1732 1825 1847
1889 1946 2269 2284
2288 2340 2364 2369
2395 2443 2502 2737
2804 2823 2901 3054
3144 3168 3198 3216
3415 3451 3515 3613
3801 3829 3837 4023
4524 4539 4667 4706
4726 4727 4773 4991
5057 5117 5182 5341
5380 5433 5473 5546
5829 5964 6003 6147
6163 6307 6316 6421
6429 6466 6551 6579
6669 6690 6786 6816
6969 7013 7160 7248
7280 7403 7449 7683
7713 7727 7806 7821
7886 7907 7944 7974
7975 8078 8080 8206
8327 8507 8537 8633
8712 8754 9180 9214
9275 9285 9356 9463
9515 9519 9559 9586
9626 9665 9787 9832
9858 9898 9999
How to claim the prize?
Winners of prizes are to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification is done. Ticket holders winning above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof for the claim.
This is where you can find the entire list of results.