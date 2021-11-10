Kerala Lottery Result 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-523 today, November 10, in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AD 591672 (ALAPPUZHA)

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AD 595704 (THRISSUR)

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

AA 851474 AB 171449

AC 210015 AD 467409

AE 381281 AF 696934

AG 195999 AH 237857

AJ 826627 AK 844124

AL 140238 AM 455648

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

AA 591672 AB 591672

AC 591672 AE 591672

AF 591672 AG 591672

AH 591672 AJ 591672

AK 591672 AL 591672

AM 591672

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

1394 2403 3250 3643

3875 4202 4351 4394

4780 5179 5180 5876

6951 7043 7495 7661

9812 9884

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets

0566 0850 1099 1217

2245 2943 5595

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0362 0865 1435 2346

2389 2445 2717 2735

3238 3371 3499 3930

4834 4846 4985 5175

5435 5537 5630 6355

6723 6984 7097 7581

7665 9315

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0197 0294 0596 0922

0949 1039 1067 1161

1323 1375 1526 1836

1856 1910 2114 2140

2289 2531 2810 2819

3293 3395 3706 3795

3833 3870 3993 4036

4116 4178 4286 4469

4567 4710 4721 4837

4944 5139 5447 5476

5670 5685 5771 6138

6318 6400 6425 6559

6728 7057 7171 7236

7304 7423 7445 7556

7844 7962 8136 8262

8484 8635 8679 9053

9311 9508 9553 9692

9694 9713 9916 9960

8th Price (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0118 0274 0390 0400

0416 0476 0549 0847

0849 0968 1275 1276

1370 1448 1599 1651

1682 1732 1825 1847

1889 1946 2269 2284

2288 2340 2364 2369

2395 2443 2502 2737

2804 2823 2901 3054

3144 3168 3198 3216

3415 3451 3515 3613

3801 3829 3837 4023

4524 4539 4667 4706

4726 4727 4773 4991

5057 5117 5182 5341

5380 5433 5473 5546

5829 5964 6003 6147

6163 6307 6316 6421

6429 6466 6551 6579

6669 6690 6786 6816

6969 7013 7160 7248

7280 7403 7449 7683

7713 7727 7806 7821

7886 7907 7944 7974

7975 8078 8080 8206

8327 8507 8537 8633

8712 8754 9180 9214

9275 9285 9356 9463

9515 9519 9559 9586

9626 9665 9787 9832

9858 9898 9999

How to claim the prize?

Winners of prizes are to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification is done. Ticket holders winning above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof for the claim.