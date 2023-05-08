Kerala Boat Accident Latest Updates | 22 killed as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram, rescue operations on

Kerala Boat Tragedy: There were over 30 passengers on board the houseboat that capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach on Sunday. Sports minister V Abdurahiman saod most of those who died were women and children. Check latest updates on the search and rescue operations here:

As many as 22 people were killed on Sunday after a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Kerala's Malappuram district. Eight people were receiving treatment in the hospital as the search operations resumed on Monday morning.

Of them, 20 deaths were confirmed on Sunday night. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Sunday night said 15 of the dead persons have been identified, so far. Abdurahiman also said most of those who had died were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh crore to the kin of the deceased, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to assist the authorities in the rescue operations.

Catch LIVE updates of the Kerala Boat Tragedy here:

#Indian Navy's Cheta helicopter assists in search operations:

#Kerala CM to visit spot today

#AK Saseendran, the Kerala Forests and Wildlife Minister, is also present at the spot in Malappuram district.

#Kerala revenue minister K Rajan arrives at spot near where boat capsized:

#Death toll rises to 22: Kerala's revenue minister K Rajan said the exact number of passengers on the boat is not yet confirm.

#Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said he has directed the district administration to coordinate the rescue operations, which the state cabinet ministers are overseeing.

#PM Modi offers 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased persons:

#Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles the loss of lives:

# On Sunday, fire and police units, revenue and health department officials, as well as local residents from Tanur and Tirur were involved in the rescue operations.