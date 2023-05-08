English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsKerala boat tragedy Latest Updates | 22 killed as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram, rescue operations on

Kerala boat tragedy Latest Updates | 22 killed as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram, rescue operations on

Kerala boat tragedy Latest Updates | 22 killed as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram, rescue operations on
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 10:44:01 AM IST (Updated)

There were over 30 passengers on board the houseboat that capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach on Sunday. Sports minister V Abdurahiman saod most of those who died were women and children.

As many as 22 people were killed on Sunday after a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Kerala's Malappuram district. Eight people were receiving treatment in the hospital as the search operations resumed on Monday morning.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — a former Health Secretary's take on how to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — a former Health Secretary's take on how to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Of them, 20 deaths were confirmed on Sunday night. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Sunday night said 15 of the dead persons have been identified, so far. Abdurahiman also said most of those who had died were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh crore to the kin of the deceased, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to assist the authorities in the rescue operations.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X