Kerala boat tragedy Latest Updates | 22 killed as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram, rescue operations on

There were over 30 passengers on board the houseboat that capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach on Sunday. Sports minister V Abdurahiman saod most of those who died were women and children.

As many as 22 people were killed on Sunday after a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Kerala's Malappuram district. Eight people were receiving treatment in the hospital as the search operations resumed on Monday morning.

Of them, 20 deaths were confirmed on Sunday night. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Sunday night said 15 of the dead persons have been identified, so far. Abdurahiman also said most of those who had died were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh crore to the kin of the deceased, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to assist the authorities in the rescue operations.