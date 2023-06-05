Nudity of woman’s upper body not inherently sexual, observes Kerala HC, quashes case against activist

The case was registered against the activist after she posted a video on her social media platforms showing her two minor children, a 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, painting on her semi-nude torso and later she was booked under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

“There is nothing wrong with a mother allowing her body to be used as a canvas by her children to paint to sensitise them to the concept of viewing nude bodies as normal and thinking about them as more than just sexual objects only. Such an act cannot be termed to be one which is done with sexual intent,” observed the Kerala High Court while granting relief to a woman rights activist who is also a mother from a criminal case pertaining to making a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body.

The case was registered against her after she posted a video on her social media platforms showing her two minor children, a 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, painting on her semi-nude torso and later she was booked under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act , Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The video, uploaded on YouTube and shared through the activist’s personal Facebook account, had triggered massive outrage, with several people slamming her for subjecting her children to what they considered to be an obscene and vulgar act and then posting the same for the world to see.

Justice Kauser Edappagath who delivered the order on Monday observed that The petitioner, on her part defended her actions as a form of self-expression and an attempt to break free from social and cultural taboos that constrain women’s bodies.

While grating relief to here, Justice Edappagath invoked the principles of ‘body and autonomy’ where the order said, “The autonomy of the male body is seldom questioned, while the body agency and autonomy of women are under constant threat in a patriarchal structure. The women are bullied, discriminated against, isolated, and prosecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives.”

“Here is a case where a mother who tried to challenge patriarchal stereotypes and spread a message that there needs to be nothing sexual or offensive about the naked female body by letting her kids be exposed to her semi-nude body was saddled with criminal prosecution alleging that she exploited her own children for sexual gratification. What started as a body art project for a mother with her kids with control of the narrative turned out to be a ‘criminal act’.”

The court also noted that the petitioner had a long history of battling the patriarchy and hyper-sexualization of women in society. In 2018, she tried to enter the Sabarimala temple along with a woman journalist after the Apex Court allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple.

But 500 metres away from the temple’s main sanctum sanctorum, she had to turn back after a mob blocked her entry. Her act of defiance was seen as an attempt to challenge the patriarchy and gender discrimination that allegedly underpinned this discriminatory practice.

“The contents in the video must be appreciated in the backdrop of these facts and considering the message accompanying it. Going by the message accompanying the uploaded video, body painting was done as an artistic form of protest against the sexualised portrayal of the naked upper body of a woman and to express her views on bodily autonomy and the emancipation of women. The children do not have a case that they were sexually exploited in any manner or that the petitioner was permitting body art on her body for any sexual motive,” the order copy reads.

IMPORTANT OBSERVATIONS MADE BY THE COURT

“Nudity should not be tied to sex. The mere sight of the naked upper body of the woman should not be deemed to be sexual by default. So also, the depiction of the naked body of a woman cannot per se be termed to be obscene, indecent, or sexually explicit. The same can be determined to be so only in context.”

“Every parent tries their best to teach their children all about life. Every parent has the right to raise their children in the manner they wish. Children do not inherently grow up thinking that any action is right or wrong unless it is impressed upon them as such. There is nothing wrong with a mother allowing her body to be used as a canvas by her children to paint to sensitise them to the concept of viewing nude bodies as normal and thinking about them as more than just sexual objects only. Such an act cannot be termed to be one which is done with sexual intent.”

“The male body is displayed in the form of six-pack abs, biceps etc. We often find men walking around without wearing shirts. But these acts are never considered to be obscene or indecent. When the half-nude body of a man is conceived as normal and not sexualised, a female body is not treated in the same way. Some people are so used to considering a woman’s naked body as an overly sexualised one or just an object of desire. There is another dimensional view about female nudity- that is, female nudity is taboo because a naked female body is only meant for erotic purposes. The intention of the petitioner in making and uploading the video was to expose this double standard prevailing in society.”

“No doubt, Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees complete freedom of speech and expression to every citizen, also makes an exception in favour of laws which imposes a restriction on the exercise of the right in the interest of public decency or morality. However, I have already found that the video uploaded by the petitioner was neither obscene nor indecent. The petitioner was only propagating her views on the default sexualisation of the female naked body. It is trite that the freedom of speech and expression includes freedom of propagation of one’s thoughts, ideas, opinions, and views. The State cannot, by any legislative or executive action, interfere with the said right except insofar as permissible under Article 19.”