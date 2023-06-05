Nudity of woman’s upper body not inherently sexual, observes Kerala HC, quashes case against activist

The case was registered against the activist after she posted a video on her social media platforms showing her two minor children, a 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, painting on her semi-nude torso and later she was booked under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

“There is nothing wrong with a mother allowing her body to be used as a canvas by her children to paint to sensitise them to the concept of viewing nude bodies as normal and thinking about them as more than just sexual objects only. Such an act cannot be termed to be one which is done with sexual intent,” observed the Kerala High Court while granting relief to a woman rights activist who is also a mother from a criminal case pertaining to making a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body.

The case was registered against her after she posted a video on her social media platforms showing her two minor children, a 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, painting on her semi-nude torso and later she was booked under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act , Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.