Kerala: High alert sounded after shutters of Parabhikulam dam in Palakkad develop snag

A high alert was sounded in Kerala's Palakkad after two shutters of the Parambikulam dam opened on their own after developing snags in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report , the incident led to a rise in water level in the Chalakudy river in Thrissur district , leading to the flow of 20,000 cusecs of water downstream, another report said.

To ease the pressure, authorities opened shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam, while the Kerala government requested neighbouring Tamil Nadu to open all sluice gates.

Water Resources Organisation (WRO) of the Public Works Department of Tamil Nadu have commenced works on war footing to repair the damaged shutter, The Hindu reported

Moreover, people living in low-lying areas were evacuated. Also, fishing and tourism activities in all rivers in Palakkad and Thrissur were restricted in view of the incident.

Taking note of the incident, Chalakudy MLA K Saneesh said while there is no need to panic, there's a need to keep the utmost vigil. The report quoted him saying that the snag was noticed at 1 am and all nearby villages were alerted immediately.

"It was a big relief that rainfall had subsided and the authorities have to deal only with stored water," experts were quoted as saying.

According to The Hindu, the shutter will have to be replaced and it will take about three to four weeks. Meanwhile, officials who visited the Parambikulam dam site were quoted by the Indian Express as saying that the discharge through the collapsed middle shutter would continue for two days.

While the dam is located in Kerala, Tamil Nadu officials are responsible for the operation and maintenance of the dam.