Kerala floods: 23 dead, Centre offers assistance; IMD forecasts heavy rain again from Oct 20

At least 23 people were killed due to heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts in Kerala. Met Department predicts rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala from October 20 and expects to continue for subsequent three-four days. NDRF teams continued their rescue operations.

Fourteen deaths were reported from Kottayam district and eight from Idukki. In another incident, a child drowned in Kozhikode, according to a News18 report.

Yellow alerts were issued by the IMD on Sunday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people of the state to exercise extreme caution even as the weatherman withdrew Red and Orange alerts for the south-central districts of the state and asked the public to follow the instructions of the authorities.

“The weatherman has warned about strong wind and lightning till today evening. Currently, the depression, formed in the Arabian sea, has weakened. However, there are chances that it will rain till evening. Yellow Alert has been issued by the IMD for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

“NDRF teams have been deployed to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Directions have been issued to deploy five additional teams to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts. Two choppers of the Air Force from Coimbatore have reached Thiruvananthapuram," Vijayan said.

He also said that 105 relief camps have been opened across the state and more camps will be set up if needed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on On Sunday offered assistance to the southern state to tackle the situation.

PM Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains.

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," Modi tweeted. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.