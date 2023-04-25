PM Modi flags off train Kerala's first Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. This is the 16th Vande Bharat in total and Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat will connect Southern and Northern Kerala. With the commencement of operations Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat will become the fastest in the corridor.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 586 kms in 8 hours and 20 minutes. This will reduce the cumulative average travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod by around 3 hours.

PM Modi at the flag off said, "Vande Bharat Express is the identity of aspirational India. So far these trains are connecting places of cultural, spiritual and tourism importance. Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train will link North Kerala with South Kerala. The train will ease travel to places of pilgrimage like Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur."

The current fast train service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod takes 9 hours. Similarly in the return direction i.e. Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram it takes almost 11 hours from the current fast train, but with Vande Bharat, this time is likely to get reduced to around 8 hours.

Kerala's Vande Bharat will run 6 times a week except Thursdays with 7 stoppages in between. The train will be halting at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The cost of 1 rake is around Rs 110 crore which offers a top speed of 160 kmph with ergonomic reclining seats. The indigenously developed Vande Bharat has a Ride Index of 3.2 versus the earlier 3.8, faster acceleration of 160 kmph in 129 seconds versus 146 seconds.

Passengers travelling between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod will have to pay Rs 1590 for an AC chair car and Rs 2880 for an executive chair car. Passengers travelling between Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram will have to pay Rs 1,520 for the AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.