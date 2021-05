Kerala government has put eight districts on red alert after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a cyclonic storm brewing due to low pressure in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has said that the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep Islands, and coastal Gujarat.

The IMD reckons that the low-pressure zone may first develop into a depression by Saturday, and then intensify into a cyclone before Monday.

“We cannot rule out intensification similar to Super Cyclone Amphan. At present it is difficult to say which category of intensification the cyclone will reach. But conditions are extremely favourable for its rapid intensification.

Ocean heat potential is above normal; sea surface temperatures are 1-2 degree celsius above normal and Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) is also favouring rapid intensification. We should be prepared,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

Following the warning, government authorities immediately put eight districts on red alert. Three districts were warned earlier on May 14 and 5 other districts will go under red alert on May 15.

Kerala Chief Minister tweeted, "Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA."

IMD predicts 'Tauktae' to intensify in strength and size as it travels north, north-westerly direction reaching the Gujarati and Pakistani coastlines in the subsequent days.