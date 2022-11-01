    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Kerala Day 2022: Governor, CM extend greetings to the people on formation day

    Kerala Day is celebrated on November 1 to mark the foundation of the state, which came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state. All Malayalam-speaking regions were unified into one state on this day

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended their greetings to Malayalees on the occasion of Kerala Day or ‘Kerala Piravi Day’. In Malayalam, the word ‘piravi’ means birth.

    Kerala Day is celebrated on November 1 to mark the foundation of the state, which came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state. All Malayalam-speaking regions were unified into one state on this day.
    “My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day),” PTI quoted Khan as saying.
    In his message, Vijayan asked the people of the state to unite against the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state.
    ALSO READ:
    Former ISRO chief K Sivan to be honoured with Kannada Rajyotsava award: A look at his awe-inspiring journey
    “A peaceful social environment was very important for the creation of a new Kerala and some people have gone out of their way to try and prevent it,” he said.
    History of Kerala Day
    Kerala was created on November 1, 1956, by merging three Malayalam-speaking regions -- Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. After India gained independence, Cochin and Travancore were merged on July 1, 1949, and the region Travancore-Cochin was established.
    On November 1, 1956, the region of Travancore-Cochin was merged with Malabar and the Kasargod taluk of South Canara under the States Reorganisation Act to form the state of Kerala.
    In 1957, a Communist government led by EMS Namboodiripad was elected to power in the first elections for the new Kerala Legislative Assembly.
    How is it celebrated?
    People wear traditional clothes to celebrate Kerala Day. Women are seen in kasavu sarees, while men wear the mundu.
    Language contests or Malayala Bhasha Vaarams are hosted in educational institutes to promote the culture and linguistic identity of the state.
    In Kollam, the President's Trophy Boat Race is organised every year on November 1 to mark Kerala Day. The winner of the snake boat race gets a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.
    ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area; 2 dead
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
