The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) for Class 10 on June 10. However, reports suggest that the results may be postponed. The date was announced almost a month ago.

However, latest reports in local dailies suggest that the results are likely to be postponed to June 15 and the results for class 12 will be declared by June 20. An official statement regarding the dates is expected soon.

After the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website-results.kerala.nic.in

Here’s how to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website portal of Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link of ‘SSLC Result 2022’ that will be on the home page

Step 3: Click on the link and a new webpage will open with a login

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details in the specified fields and click on ‘Get Result’ button

Step 5: Your Kerala SSLC 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The DHSE Kerala SSLC examination was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022.

In 2021, about 4,22,226 students from state board and 990 students from private schools appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 percent and a total of 1,21,318 students scored A+ grade in all the subjects.

Last year, the government of Kerala did not cancel or postpone the SSLC Class 10 board examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went ahead with offline exams after following all the safety protocols and guidelines.