Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.
The Kerala High Court has initiated a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the tragic boat accident that occurred in the Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago, claiming 22 lives, including 15 children. The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen expressed shock and anguish over the incident, calling it "haunting" and "shocking."
Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.
Initiating a PIL to ensure that such an incident never happens again, the court has taken the matter into its own hands. It has directed the Registry to file a suo moto writ petition in the public interest, to find out why the authorities allegedly allowed the vessel to operate despite flouting rules.
ALSO READ | Kerala Boat Accident Latest Updates | 22 killed, state to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to dependents
The court has also criticised the state government for not taking action against officers responsible for tragic boat incidents.
"Where are the authorities? What were they doing?" the court questioned the state government.
The judges remarked that the accident resulted from "the deadly cocktail of callousness, greed and official apathy." They said they underwent sleepless nights after seeing the lifeless bodies of the children, and their hearts were bleeding. The Kerala HC bench claimed that it will not allow this tragedy to be forgotten.
ALSO READ | Kerala Water Metro project — PM Modi inaugurates 1st phase in Kochi: All you need to know
The judges noted that boating tragedies have been happening in the state with "frightening regularity" since 1924, when Kerala lost Mahakavi Kumaranasan, one of the triumvirate poets of Kerala, in a boat sinking incident at Palana.
The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday. District officials said that there were 37 people on board the ill-fated boat, and 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years.
ALSO READ | Khargone bus accident: 15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls off bridge into Madhya Pradesh river
News of the PIL sought by the Kerala High Court comes hours after a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of 15 people, so far.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it
May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read