Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.

The Kerala High Court has initiated a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the tragic boat accident that occurred in the Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago, claiming 22 lives, including 15 children. The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen expressed shock and anguish over the incident, calling it "haunting" and "shocking."

Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.

Initiating a PIL to ensure that such an incident never happens again, the court has taken the matter into its own hands. It has directed the Registry to file a suo moto writ petition in the public interest, to find out why the authorities allegedly allowed the vessel to operate despite flouting rules.

The court has also criticised the state government for not taking action against officers responsible for tragic boat incidents.

"Where are the authorities? What were they doing?" the court questioned the state government.

The judges remarked that the accident resulted from "the deadly cocktail of callousness, greed and official apathy." They said they underwent sleepless nights after seeing the lifeless bodies of the children, and their hearts were bleeding. The Kerala HC bench claimed that it will not allow this tragedy to be forgotten.

The judges noted that boating tragedies have been happening in the state with "frightening regularity" since 1924, when Kerala lost Mahakavi Kumaranasan, one of the triumvirate poets of Kerala, in a boat sinking incident at Palana.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday. District officials said that there were 37 people on board the ill-fated boat, and 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years.

News of the PIL sought by the Kerala High Court comes hours after a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of 15 people, so far.

With agency inputs.