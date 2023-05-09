Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.

The Kerala High Court has initiated a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the tragic boat accident that occurred in the Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago, claiming 22 lives, including 15 children. The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen expressed shock and anguish over the incident, calling it "haunting" and "shocking."

Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report by May 12. The division bench has also sought details from the port officer in charge of the area.

Initiating a PIL to ensure that such an incident never happens again, the court has taken the matter into its own hands. It has directed the Registry to file a suo moto writ petition in the public interest, to find out why the authorities allegedly allowed the vessel to operate despite flouting rules.