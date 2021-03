Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday. Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the party’s office-bearers.

Assembly elections in Kerala are scheduled to be held on April 6. He addressed the valedictory function of a campaign rally, ’Vijaya Yatra’, led by the BJP’s state chief K Surendran at Shanghumugham. The campaign was flagged-off from Kasaragod on February 21 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

”The Vijaya Yatra has concluded today with the commitment of creating an ’aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) Kerala. The LDF and UDF have nothing to do with the development of the state they are only concerned about their vote bank,” Shah tweeted. He also met representatives of 27 mutts from across the state at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Sasthamangalam in the state capital here.

