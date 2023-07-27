The new liquor policy aims to promote the manufacturing and selling of Kerala’s traditional liquor toddy.

The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the new liquor policy for 2023-24 which aims to promote toddy, the traditional alcoholic beverage of the state, under rebranding. Under the new policy, the bar licence fee was hiked and the rules for restaurants within tourism zones were liberalised.

The new liquor policy was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government has decided to increase the bar licence fee from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Besides, the licence fee for clubs serving liquor for marine officers will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The policy aims to increase the production of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the state. Bevco is currently the only state-owned agency that procures and distributes IMFL. Manufacturing of neutral alcohol, which is the main component in IMFL, will be promoted in the state. The policy will also allow the brewing of low-intensity liquor and wine made from fruits.

While informing about the details of the policy at a press conference, Excise Minister MB Rajesh mentioned that toddy would also be rebranded as Kerala toddy and would be encouraged to be marketed as Kerala’s traditional and natural beverage.

Hotels with three or more stars along with the resorts in the tourist locations will be allowed to make toddy from coconut trees in their own premises. Apart from that, the toddy shops will undergo a refurbishment with an aim to attract more tourists.

The government proposes allowing bars in designated areas of IT Parks in the state and the amendments to this effect are in progress. The amendments will be placed before a subject committee of the Assembly before final approval.

The new policy also proposes to strengthen the government’s campaign against the use of liquor and narcotic substances especially among teenagers under the ‘Vimukthi’ initiative. Meanwhile, ‘Vimukthi Clubs’ have already been set up in different schools.