Popular Malayalam actress and comedian Subi Suresh died of liver related ailments in Kochi on Wednesday. She was 41 and is survived by parents and a brother.

She was quite popular for slapstick roles and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery that drew a large fan following among Malayalis. Starting as a mimicry artiste from Cochin Kalabhavan, Subi Suresh quickly made a name for herself with shows on stage and in television, especially the famous TV series like Cinemala.

Her film career began in 2006 with the movie Kanakasimhasanam. She later essayed memorable roles in over 20 films, including Elsamma Enna Aankutty and Happy Husbands.

On improper food habits

She was suffering from liver ailments and had been hospitalised for around 10 days. In a YouTube video she posted before her death, Subi Suresh had revealed that much of her health issues was due to improper lifestyle and not having food on time.

“Because I didn’t have the good habit of taking my food and medicines on time, I started facing several health problems. I fell sick on the eve of a shoot. I had body ache, chest pain, gastric problems, and incessant vomiting to the point where my body couldn’t digest even tender coconut water,” she said in the video.

Stating that she was busy with her shoots and travel, she said she missed taking medicines for potassium, magnesium and sodium deficiency. “When the magnesium levels went down, I suffered from spasms and pulls on my legs and arms. It’s said that when potassium level goes down, major diseases attack. I don’t know anything about that. I was put on drips,” she said.

Subi Suresh also had a stone in the pancreas, which was removed through medication. She said she was also suffering from thyroid issues. “I was not having medicine for that properly. The doctors say if one starts taking pills for thyroid, the medication can’t be stopped in 90% of the cases. In between, I stopped thyroid medicine intake based on medical advice. But then I contracted the illness again,” she said, asking people to take medicines and food on time.

Wouldn't eat for long time

“Finally, I decided to follow healthy eating habits and began to take food three times a day. I couldn’t recollect many such occasions in the last few years when I had food thrice a day. My tardiness, to an extent, led to my present condition. After returning home from the shoot, I used to sleep till 4 or 5 in the evening. Even if I woke up in between, I would only drink water and return to sleep. Despite being hungry, I wouldn’t take food due to my laziness. Most often, I used to have food only once a day,” she said in the video.

“My younger brother and mother used to scold me for not taking food on time. Both of them are ever ready to bring me my favorite food. But I don’t feel like eating. I don’t eat when I am hungry, but only when I feel like eating,” she said.

Although people thought that she was going shoots because of money, she said it was not money but the love of work that drove her to keep doing shows, even while missing her food.

“I am crazy about doing programs. I am not after money but crazy about work. And I continued without caring for anything, hoping to lead a jolly life,” she said.

She asked her fans and all to eat healthy food at proper time.

“I’m telling you this so that you can avoid what happened to me. Try to have some food at regular intervals. It could be the previous day’s rice or rice gruel with pickle. Or nuts or fruits. The doctors are advising me to have good fruits, especially bananas, pomegranates, avocados, and leafy vegetables, to increase my potassium level. You can have spinach. Eat carrot or cucumber after mixing lime juice or preparing salads. I have also started having them, dears. If there are people leading an unhealthy lifestyle like me, then they should make it a point to take a little care, so that they can avoid putting their family in difficulty later.

