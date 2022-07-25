    Home

    Kendriya Vidyalayas have over 12,000 teaching job vacancies, maximum in Tamil Nadu

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    After Tamil Nadu, the most open teaching vacancies are in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the education ministry.

    There are over 12,000 open teaching vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation, according to the education ministry.
    Tamil Nadu had the maximum number of vacancies at 1,162, while Madhya Pradesh (1,066), and Karnataka (1,006) follow.
    Annapurna Devi, the Union Minister of State for Education, provided the data in answer to a written question in the Lok Sabha.
    Also read:
    "There are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time," Devi said.
    According to Devi, the process of filling vacancies is ongoing, and efforts are made to do so following the terms of the applicable recruiting regulations.
    "Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," she added.
    A total of 9,161 teachers have been employed on a contractual basis at KVs throughout the nation, she informed.
