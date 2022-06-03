KCET Hall Ticket 2022 released for upcoming UGCET exam: Here's how to download

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test admit card KCET Hall Ticket 2022 was released online on Thursday for students who have applied for the upcoming UGCET exam. KCET is the state's entrance test for admission in undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and other professional fields in various institutions in Karnataka.

The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16, 17 and 18. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the KCET admit cards available on the official website. Students will have to download their respective admit cards as hard copies of the hall ticket will not be dispatched by post.

To download the KCET 2022 Hall Ticket, candidates will need to use their registration number and date of birth.

Here are steps to download the KCET 2022 admit card:

1.

2. In the admission 2022 section, click on UG CET – 2022.

3. Click on the UGCET – 2022 admission ticket download link.

4. A new page will open in which candidates need to enter the registration number and date of birth.

5. After submitting the details, the candidate will be able to download the admit card.

Students can print a copy of the KCET 2022 Hall Ticket for future reference.

After downloading the hall ticket, students have been advised by KEA to verify the details mentioned on the admit card. They have also been asked to appear for the exam after reading the guidelines.