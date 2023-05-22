Srinagar to host G20 meet | Why is it important for India and what's expected

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the G20 meeting in Srinagar is an opportunity for India to "showcase the changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir."

Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting amid tight security on Monday. The meeting is being held in the city from May 22 to May 24.

The security was beefed up in Srinagar after a suspected "26/11-type terror plan" was reportedly exposed following revelations by a detained over ground worker (OGW). The attack was allegedly planned by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, an India Today report said quoting sources.

Following the terror threat, the scheduled sightseeing visits to the Dachigam National Park, Srinagar, and tourist hotspot Gulmarg in North Kashmir was dropped for security and logistic reasons, the Indian Express reported.