Kashipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kashipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kashipur is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Kashipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kashipur was won by Harbhajan Singh Cheema of the BJP. He defeated INC's Manoj Joshi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Harbhajan Singh Cheema.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harbhajan Singh Cheema garnered 50,156 votes, securing 47.8 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,114 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kashipur constituency stands at 1,76,740 with 91,365 male voters and 85,367 female voters.