Karwa Chauth 2022 — wishes, quotes, and messages

The annual celebration of Karwa Chauth is observed in the month of Kartik, in the lunar Hindu calendar. Karwa Chauth is an important festival for many Hindu wives — when they fast and pray to Goddess Parvati for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The festival is celebrated widely across North India in states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to share on this auspicious day:

I started living the day you came into my life. So, I just want to let you know that I want to live as long as you are there with me. Happy Karwa Chauth to my dearest wife!

We celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate you every day, every minute. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Celebrate the auspicious bond of marriage and love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

On Karwa Chauth, I want to extend warm greetings to you and your spouse. Here's to wishing you a blissful married life.

Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!

I am truly fortunate to have a wife like you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

This Karwa Chauth may Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, and happiness.

Celebrate the bond of marriage today! Wishing you a life of love and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the Moon bear witness to the love I have for you, tonight and every night. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May your sindoor, mangalsutra and mehndi prove the depth of your love for each other. Happy Karwa Chauth!

I may not need to keep a fast today, but I will to prove my devotion to my dear wife. Happy Karwa Chauth.