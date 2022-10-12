Karwa Chauth 2022: Check date, muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13.

Karwa Chauth is an annual festival celebrated by married Hindu women in the month of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar. Married women observe the day by keeping a fast from sunrise until moonrise without consuming even a drop of water. Women pray for the long life of their husbands and seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. This festival is celebrated with great fervour, mostly in northern and western India including in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Date and Muhurat

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day or the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. Karwa Chauth tithi will begin at midnight, at 01:59 AM and end on Friday, October 14, at 03:08 AM.

The timings for the fast will start from 06:20 AM and end with the moonrise at 08:09 PM. The evening katha and puja muhurat this year start from 05:54 PM until 07:08 PM.

The stars are aligning perfectly this year, making the festival even more special. The moon exalts in Taurus on Chaturthi tithi and with the presence of Rohini Nakshatra, the occasion has turned more auspicious. The powerful conjunction will bless the worshippers abundantly.

Significance

While there are many tales associated with Karwa Chauth, perhaps the most well-known is of the story of Veervati, a devout woman. As per mythological tales, she observed Karwa Chauth fast after which his dead husband became alive. On this day many devotees also worship Karwa Maata, who is believed to have saved her husband from untimely death due to her devotion and fasting, according to mythological tales. So, on this day married women observe fast for the longevity of their husbands.

Puja Vidhi

On Karwa Chauth day married women observe Nirjala fast. So, the women don’t even drink water while fasting until the Udyapan or the breaking of the fast. Here are the rituals performed on this day.

The observer should wake up before sunrise, take a bath, dress up nicely and take a sankalp (vow) before starting the fast.

After the sankalp, the observer should consume the Sargi prepared by their mother-in-law. Sargi should be wholesome enough to give the observer the energy to go about the day. It includes coconut, sweets, beverages and fruits.

Once the Sun rises, the observer shouldn't eat or drink anything.

The observer should attend the evening puja with other women and listen to the Vrat Katha (story). Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are worshipped on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. The evening puja must also be done as per the muhurat.

After the moonrise, the observer should prepare Karwa Chauth thali, which must include an oil lamp, glass or a brass pot (lotta) filled with water, mathri, and a sieve to look at the moon through it.

Dinner can be consumed after breaking the fast post worshipping the moon. The fast ends with offering Arghya (water) to the moon.

ALSO READ: UK pension schemes racing to raise money as need for cash soars