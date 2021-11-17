Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens: How to do booking online

After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will reopen on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah tweeted.

Shah said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country".

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev

Leaders across the political line have welcomed the decision.

How to do the booking for Kartarpur Corridor

Log on to the Ministry of Home Affairs' website

Read the 'Instructions for Filling Registration Form' before starting the booking process

Fill in the required details and press 'Continue'

Fill 'Part A' of the registration form and click on 'Save & Continue'. Fill in the remaining parts

A pilgrim will receive a registration number and a PDF copy of the form. Keep the PDF copy for future use