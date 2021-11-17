0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens: How to do booking online

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens: How to do booking online

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens: How to do booking online
After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will reopen on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.
"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah tweeted.
Shah said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country".
The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev
Leaders across the political line have welcomed the decision.
How to do the booking for Kartarpur Corridor
  • Log on to the Ministry of Home Affairs' website
  • Read the 'Instructions for Filling Registration Form' before starting the booking process
    • Fill in the required details and press 'Continue'
    • Fill 'Part A' of the registration form and click on 'Save & Continue'. Fill in the remaining parts
    • A pilgrim will receive a registration number and a PDF copy of the form. Keep the PDF copy for future use
    • Pilgrims will receive an SMS and e-mail confirming the registration four days before the date of travel
      • Tags
      Previous Article

      Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble as ICC Cricket's Committee chairman

      Next Article

      Centre proposes slew of measures to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR

      next story