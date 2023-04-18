Karnataka’s Hakki-Pikki tribe went to sell herbal medicines in Sudan, say officials

It appears that the 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki community from Karnataka, who are stranded in Sudan amid a civil war, had found an opportunity to sell their traditional herbal medicines there.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to bring back the tribals of Karnataka who are reportedly stranded without food and means of returning.

"It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return,” he tweeted.

The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back, he alleged.

The External Affairs ministry has advised Indians staying in Sudan to stay put wherever they are in view of the civil war between rival factions of a military regime that has claimed the lives of 185 people and left over 8,000 wounded.

As the Sudanese were unable to afford expensive ‘English medicines’, they had been looking for cheaper alternatives. The Hakki-Pikki tribes seem to have tapped into this demand.

“Modern medical treatment is either unavailable to them or is way beyond the reach of the majority of citizens of Sudan. The people were looking for an alternative medicine which is effective and cheap. That is when the Hakki-Pikki tribes found an opportunity and reached there,” the state government officer was quoted as telling PTI.

Officials in Karnataka are however clueless as to how the impoverished tribal community landed in the war-torn country.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told the news agency: "It is still a matter of investigation how they reached there but what we learnt is that they are selling some Ayurvedic medicines to the people."

He said they carried the herbs and other medicines required for their treatment from India and sold the items there.

As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out. The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it, Rajan said.

According to him, the stranded Hakki-Pikki people comprise both men and women.

The Hakki-Pikkis are known in Karnataka for their traditional medicines. The tribal group that has been living in deep jungles developed its own plant- and herb-based medical systems. There are people in Karnataka's cities who trust their medicines, the officer explained.

A semi-nomadic community, Hakki-Pikkis are the bird-catching communities who can speak Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and their own dialect Vagribooli, which is said to be somewhat similar to Gujarati. It is also believed that their ancestors were from Gujarat who migrated to South India following invasions in the past.