BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka has withdrawn its order allowing factories to extend working hours for workers to up to 60 hours a week.

A labour department official said there were some technical issues in the notification and that the order was questioned in the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka government had on May 22 issued a notification exempting factories from the provisions of weekly hours and daily hours. It had allowed daily work hours to be increased to 10 and weekly work hours to 60. This was to be effective until August 21, 2020.

Under the Factories Act, the limit on weekly hours is 48 hours.