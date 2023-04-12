Karnataka: Videos claim 'incomplete' projects inaugurated ahead of election

Several visuals show waterlogging in some parts of the recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, while another video showed water splashed at a platform of a Bengaluru metro station.

Some of the projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka recently have become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Social media users have raised quality and planning of various mega projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which is said to have reduced the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru by half, was inaugurated on March 12 this year. Videos circulating online showed waterlogging on parts of the expressway following light rains in the area. News 18 reported that last year, "the highway had seen massive flooding when it was being constructed" and the NHAI had promised to fix it.

First summer showers of the season has exposed quality & planning of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. Water logging reported at multiple places. Last year the highway had seen massive flooding when it was being constructed, NHAI had promised to fix it.

While some hailed the riding experience on the expressway, Y Sathish Reddy of Telangana's ruling party BRS shared a video of waterlogging on the expressway and took a jibe at the BJP, saying: "Never hurry & rush to open incomplete expressways for elections."

Have a look at the newly opened Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway which couldn't withstand moderate rain, Never hurry & rush to open incomplete expressways for elections

The KR Puram-Whitefield stretch of Bengaluru Metro Phase II , which was inaugurated in mid-March, too has seen waterlogging on certain stations, according to certain social media users.

A Twitter handle named 'Whitefield Rising' shared a video showing 'water on the platform (of Nallurhalli metro station) as well as near the ticketing counter'. Some users blamed hasty inauguration of the "incomplete" Metro line for the same.

Nallurhalli is one of the 12 stations on the newly inaugurated Whitefield-KR Puram Metro stretch in Bengaluru.

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. one rain, and water has seeped inside fully.

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter.One light rain, and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in rainy season?Was incomplete metro innaugrated only for PM to get 2 mins of headlines?

Meanwhile, the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport, which was inaugurated by PM Modi in November last year, has passengers and staff complaining about inaccessible toilets, according to a News Minute report. The terminal was promoted as an "eco-friendly facility" and has been referred to as a “Terminal in a garden".

Earlier in March, Congress MP DK Suresh took a jibe at PM Modi saying that the latter inaugurates ‘incomplete projects’ as a part of his ‘election stunt’.

In a series of tweets, Suresh claimed that 30 percent of the highway's construction work was still pending and added that PM Modi inaugurated ‘an incomplete project as an election stunt’.

Besides this, the Free Press Journal reported in early April that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) failed to open the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Extension to motorists despite its inauguration by PM Modi two months ago. The MMRDA claimed it was ‘incomplete’ and certain ‘final and finishing works’ were pending. The report also said that the motorists decided to avail of it on their own later.

Such reports surfaced just ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly election slated for May 10. The results for the same will be declared on May 13.