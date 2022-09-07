By CNBCTV18.com

Karnataka minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Umesh Katti died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. The minister was 61-years-old. The state government declared a one-day state mourning on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of the minister.

All schools and colleges, along with government offices will remain shut in Karnataka's Belagavi on Wednesday. "The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai

Katti died of an heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. According to sources, he collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence, following which, he was rushed to the hospital. State revenue minister R Ashoka cited doctors saying that Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

Condolences pour in for Katti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his condolences on the sudden demise of the Karnataka minister. He said, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

Basavaraj S Bommai said that with Katti's demise, "the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant". The CM also visited the Ramaiah Hospital where Katti was brought.

Karnataka minister R Ashoka termed Katti's death a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to the Belagavi district.

Several other leaders in the Bommai's cabinet colleagues, including Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhkar and several BJP leaders rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news.

Leader of Opposition and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened about the passing of Food & Civil Supplies Minister Shri Umesh Katti. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/UJbLrTYgtl— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 6, 2022

Who was Umesh Katti

Born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by JH Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.

He was often in the news for his statements demanding statehood for the North Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

(With inputs from PTI)