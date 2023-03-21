Karnataka transport workers declare indefinite strike starting today over pay raise

The workers' demands include the merger of dearness allowance with the basic pay, a 25 percent increase in revised basic pay, and annual increments of 3 percent of the revised basic pay.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation has declared an indefinite strike from March 21 to demand pay revision and other benefits. This decision could disrupt bus operations across the poll-bound state.

A strike earlier this month by government employees got the Karnataka administration to hike their base salaries by 17 percent as interim relief.

The KSRTC federation is comprised of unions representing employees in four government transport corporations: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, KSRTC, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

They have called for the strike after the government failed to meet their demands and wrote a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday to communicate their grievances.

ALSO READ | Karnataka government announces 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief for protesting employees

The strike comes at a critical time as the state is due for assembly elections later in the year and election dates should be announced in the next few weeks.

The federation's President, HV Anantha Subbarao, said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Transport Minister B Sriramulu had promised to fulfil all our demands in previous meetings. But our demands have not been met yet."

Subbarao added that even though the government had increased the salary of government employees by 17 percent in response to protests, they were only willing to raise KSRTC employee salaries by 10 percent, which the federation rejected.

The Deccan Herald reports that RTC employees haven't had a pay hike for more than six years now. As per the rules, RTC staff should get a 5 to 12 percent pay raise every four years, they report.

What are their demands?

The workers' demands include the merger of dearness allowance with the basic pay, a 25 percent increase in revised basic pay, and annual increments of 3 percent of the revised basic pay.

They also want grade promotion after every 10 years of service, a five-fold increase in allowances paid to bus drivers, conductors, and technical and administrative staff.

They have also asked for the unconditional reinstatement of all employees who joined the April 2021 strike, along with the removal of their names from the FIRs.

Last month, over 1,000 members of the KSRTC Employees' Koota protested at Bengaluru's Freedom Park in Karnataka , seeking a pay raise and other benefits.

According to Chandrashekar, the state president of the KSRTC Employees' Koota, KSRTC employees' pay is lower than that of employees in other government departments. The disparity ranges from 19 percent to 65 percent for different employees.

ALSO READ | Congress promises financial assistance to unemployed youth in Karnataka

The KSRTC Employees' Koota has called for an indefinite strike from March 24 onwards, demanding the implementation of the 6th pay commission report for employees. They claim to represent over 15,000 of the public transporter's 35,013 employees.

The upcoming Ugadi festival in the state may cause significant inconvenience to passengers, particularly those who have already made reservations.