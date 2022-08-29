Karnataka's Murugha Mutt seer arrested under POCSO on sexual assault charges

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Mysuru city police filed an FIR against the chief pointiff under the POCSO Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code, for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. The FIR was registered against five people, including the warden of the monastery's hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit.

Chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, Karnataka, was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls. The seer, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was arrested near Bankapura in Haveri.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said investigation is on in the case and the truth will come out from the probe. He however, declined to make any other comments regarding the allegations against the pontiff and the case.

"When there is an important case -- a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnap case in Chitradurga -- police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation," Bommai had said.

The Mysuru city police filed an FIR against the chief pointiff under the POCSO Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code, for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. The FIR was registered against five people, including the warden of the monastery's hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit. The girls are said to have approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a non-governmental organisation based in Mysuru, and narrated the abuse they had gone through during the counselling, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police.

Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member N B Vishwanath had alleged that the mutt's administrative officer SK Basavarajan, a former MLA, was behind the charge. A case of sexual harassment and kidnapping was registered against Basavarajan in Chitradurga on a complaint from a woman, who is said to be a staff at the mutt.

With inputs from PTI