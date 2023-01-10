Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Anjum Parvez told reporters that they will provide Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the victim's next of kin.

A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the ”Namma Metro” (Bengaluru Metro) on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he will inquire how the incident happened and provide compensation to the affected family.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.

Vijayakumar, the father-in-law of the woman who died, demanded for construction work at the incident spot to be stopped immediately.

"The contractor in charge of the metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures," he told ANI.

Images published by ANI show the under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara.

This is the result of "40 percent commission" government, Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar said.

"There is no quality in development works," he alleged.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy echoed her colleagues sentiments, accusing the BJP government of negligence and corruption. She even called for Bommai's resignation over the matter.

"Until now there were pothole deaths. Now pillars are collapsing," Reddy said. "It's a clear case of poor work and people have succumbed to it. Now, people of Bengaluru and Karnataka are fed up."

Bengaluru Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.

The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch.

With agency inputs.