English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Karnataka: Mother son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 1:42:43 PM IST (Published)

A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the ”Namma Metro” (Bengaluru Metro) on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Private investments in India nearly doubled in Apr-Dec '22 on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India nearly doubled in Apr-Dec '22 on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 | Why are some major automakers skipping the Indian Motor Show

Auto Expo 2023 | Why are some major automakers skipping the Indian Motor Show

IST4 Min(s) Read

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

IST8 Min(s) Read


According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.
The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.
Images published by ANI show the under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara.
This is the result of "40 percent commission" government, Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar said.
"There is no quality in development works," he alleged.
Bengaluru Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.
The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BengaluruKarnataka

Previous Article

Auto Expo 2023 | Why are some major automakers skipping the Indian Motor Show

Next Article

Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: Jamnagar Collector calls it a hoax call, flight departs for Goa

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X