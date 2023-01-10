A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the ”Namma Metro” (Bengaluru Metro) on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Private investments in India nearly doubled in Apr-Dec '22 on government initiatives, shows CMIE data
IST3 Min(s) Read
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
IST6 Min(s) Read
According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.
The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.
Images published by ANI show the under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara.
Karnataka | An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Bengaluru. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/u4zRtncDBI— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023
This is the result of "40 percent commission" government, Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar said.
"There is no quality in development works," he alleged.
Bengaluru Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.
The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!