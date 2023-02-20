English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsUnable to pay for iPhone, Karnataka man murders delivery boy and burns body | CCTV clip goes viral

Unable to pay for iPhone, Karnataka man murders delivery boy and burns body | CCTV clip goes viral

Unable to pay for iPhone, Karnataka man murders delivery boy and burns body | CCTV clip goes viral
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By News18.com  Feb 20, 2023 2:26:17 PM IST (Published)

The shocking incident took place in Arasikere in Hassan on February 7th when the accused Hemanth Dutt received delivery of an iPhone that he had ordered.

The shocking incident took place in Arasikere in Hassan on February 7 when the accused Hemanth Dutt received delivery of an iPhone that he had ordered.

Recommended Articles

View All
Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Early heatwave alert issued, committee to monitor impact of rising temperature on wheat crop

Early heatwave alert issued, committee to monitor impact of rising temperature on wheat crop

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol

Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers

Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers

Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Unable to pay for an iPhone that he ordered, a 20-year-old man stabbed an E-Kart delivery boy in Karnataka’s Hassan. The youngster reportedly kept the body at his residence for three days before burning the body in a bid to get away with murder, according to police.
The shocking incident took place in Arasikere in Hassan on February 7th when the accused Hemanth Dutt received delivery of an iPhone that he had ordered.
Incidentally, the accused shared his first name with the victim. Hemanth Naik was reportedly stabbed multiple times. He died on the spot.
According to the police, when Naik arrived at Dutt’s residence to deliver the second hand iPhone, the culprit asked the delivery boy to sit inside his house. He told him that he would soon return with the money from his room. Dutt came out with a knife instead and allegedly stabbed the delivery boy multiple times.
Following the incident, the accused held on to the dead body, tied up in a sack, at his residence for 3 days. He planned to burn the body at some point on the outskirts of the town.
Dutt prepared for disposing of the body. To destroy evidence, he bought petrol and rode the dead body to a railway station nearby on his two-wheeler, where he burned it.
He was caught thanks to CCTV footage that captured him both buying petrol and carrying the dead body. He was arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Karnataka

Previous Article

Delhi government warns bike taxis against plying in national capital

Next Article

IIT Bombay student death: Darshan Solanki’s father calls it murder; what we know so far

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X