This Karnataka man makes Rs 5 lakh a month from pani puris — Here's how

Manoj, a 36-year-old from Darandakukku Mane village in Karnataka, transformed his life by seizing an opportunity in the pani puri business.

He has not just built his life around these pooris but has set an example of how to get the best of whatever is available.

Manoj worked as a city bus driver for five years in Mangaluru before returning to his hometown Darandakukku two years ago. Here, he was driving an auto rickshaw for livelihood. While ferrying passengers across the town, he realised how people flock to the pani puri shops all over. Especially in the evenings, many would book his rickshaw to go to their favourite pani puri stalls.

He realised that there is a lot of demand for puris which these pani puri sellers and chaat corners need for their day-to-day business. He discussed this with his mother Mohini and wife Dhanya and began making puris at home and selling to the pani puri sellers. He didn’t stop driving an auto rickshaw. The family would manually make 4-5 kg puris daily and sell them for some extra money.

Looking at the demand, they decided to take up puri making as a full-time job. Manoj did some research and purchased a puri-making machine that runs on solar power. The cost of the machine is Rs 2.9 lakh. But since it is solar, he got a subsidy of Rs 70,000. The machine is sold by Selco and the company guided him to get the subsidy as well.

He then set up a small puri-making unit in his backyard and is making a minimum of 40 kg puris every day. Sometimes, this number increases and he happily takes up the excess order, thanks to the solar-powered unit.

There areseven people working for Manoj helping him in making, packing and distributing puris to not just Puttur but to neighbouring places of Sullia, Kadaba and Subramanya. The family makes a minimum of Rs 5 lakh a month just by selling puris.

“We used work long hours to make just 4-5 kgs of puris earlier. This new unit has made our lives easier. I don’t drive auto rickshaw anymore. The machine can make 8000 puris in an hour. We have a trained staff now and life has been kind,” says a happy Manoj.