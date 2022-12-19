Several leaders from the NCP, the Congress and the MES were reportedly denied entry into Belagavi in Karnataka while they were attempting to enter the district for protest.

Members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged massive protest at Kognoli Toll Plaza near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Monday. Several leaders from the NCP, the Congress and the MES were reportedly denied entry into Belagavi in Karnataka while they were attempting to enter the district for protest. The MES had organised ‘Mahamela’ on Monday in Belagavi, which is at the centre of the border dispute.

A video shows hundred of people joining the protest while holding flags.

MES-led ‘Mahamelava’ convention was cancelled after police refused to give permission. Section 144 was also imposed in the zone . The MES holds the ‘Mahamelava’ convention each year in Belagavi on the inaugural day of Karnataka assembly’s winter session.

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane had requested the Belagavi administration to make arrangements for his visit to the city. However, the district authorities banned his entry, saying a "possible inflammatory speech" by him might create law and order problems.

Mane was recently appointed as the chief of an expert committee formed by the Maharashtra government regarding a writ petition in the Supreme Court on the border dispute with Karnataka.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issued also raked up a row during assembly sessions in both states on Monday, News 18 reported

Particularly in the Karnataka Assembly, a high drama ensued after VD Savarkar’s portrait was unveiled in Karnataka Assembly hall on Monday. Congress MLAs staged a protest with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah writing to Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others. "It is not our protest, it is our demand to install pictures of national leaders and social reformists," says Siddaramaiah said.

What is the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute?

The dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim on Belagavi, earlier known as Belgaum, which was part of the Bombay Presidency at the time of independence, on linguistic grounds. Belagavi bordering Maharashtra has a significant population of Marathi-speaking people.

While demarcating state borders, the Reorganisation of States Commission had included talukas with an over 50 percent Kannada-speaking population in Mysore. However, those opposing this demarcation argued that Marathi-speakers outnumbered Kannadigas who lived there in 1956, News 18 reported.