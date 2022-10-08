Karnataka looking to hike SC reservation by 2 percent, ST by 4 percent

By CNBCTV18.com

Karnataka is going to increase the reservation quota for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The decision was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. CM Bommai said that a committee headed by former Karnataka High Court Justice Nagmohan Das had recommended to the state government to hike the reservation for SCs by 2 percent for a total of 17 percent and for STs by 4 percent for a total of 7 percent.

While the state government has in principle agreed to the changes, the change won't be straightforward. Karnataka already has 32 percent reservations for OBCs, along with 15 percent for SCs and 3 percent for STs. With the proposed increase, Karnataka would cross the 50 percent reservation threshold that the Supreme Court has established.

In order to get the increased reservation for SCs and STs, the state government will either need to cut down the reservation offered to OBCs or bring in a constitutional amendment. However, both CM Bommai and Law Minister JC Madhuswamy have said that Karnataka would not reduce the reservation for OBCs or other groups in the process to increase the SC/ST quota.

The state government will instead try to emulate the example of Tamil Nadu by urging the Centre to bring in an amendment under Schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution to pass a law that will allow the state government to increase its offered reservation above 50 percent.

Schedule 9 of the Constitution allows certain acts and laws of the government to be immune to the process of judicial review and thus, protected from legal challenges. The Tamil Nadu government had in the past used the same route to increase its reservation cap to 69 percent.