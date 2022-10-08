    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Karnataka looking to hike SC reservation by 2 percent, ST by 4 percent

    Karnataka looking to hike SC reservation by 2 percent, ST by 4 percent

    Karnataka looking to hike SC reservation by 2 percent, ST by 4 percent
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    With the proposed increase, Karnataka would cross the 50 percent reservation threshold that the Supreme Court has established. To bypass that, the state government will either need to cut down the reservation offered to OBCs or bring in a constitutional amendment.

    Karnataka is going to increase the reservation quota for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The decision was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. CM Bommai said that a committee headed by former Karnataka High Court Justice Nagmohan Das had recommended to the state government to hike the reservation for SCs by 2 percent for a total of 17 percent and for STs by 4 percent for a total of 7 percent.
    While the state government has in principle agreed to the changes, the change won't be straightforward. Karnataka already has 32 percent reservations for OBCs, along with 15 percent for SCs and 3 percent for STs. With the proposed increase, Karnataka would cross the 50 percent reservation threshold that the Supreme Court has established.
    ALSO READ:
    IAF to have new weapon system branch, says Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
    In order to get the increased reservation for SCs and STs, the state government will either need to cut down the reservation offered to OBCs or bring in a constitutional amendment. However, both CM Bommai and Law Minister JC Madhuswamy have said that Karnataka would not reduce the reservation for OBCs or other groups in the process to increase the SC/ST quota.
    The state government will instead try to emulate the example of Tamil Nadu by urging the Centre to bring in an amendment under Schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution to pass a law that will allow the state government to increase its offered reservation above 50 percent.
    Schedule 9 of the Constitution allows certain acts and laws of the government to be immune to the process of judicial review and thus, protected from legal challenges. The Tamil Nadu government had in the past used the same route to increase its reservation cap to 69 percent.
    ALSO READ: No one told India to not buy oil from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Basavaraj BommaiConstitutionKarnatakaOBC quotaSC ST

    Next Article

    IAF to have new weapon system branch, says Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng