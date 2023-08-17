Karnataka Lokayukta raids 48 locations over corruption charges against government officials

The raids have been carried out at multiple locations since Thursday morning, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Raichur, Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

The Karnataka Lokayukta raided 48 different locations across the state on Thursday over the corruption charges against government officials. The raids were conducted as a part of the probe into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by the accused officials.

According to news agency ANI, the raids are being carried out at multiple locations since Thursday morning, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Raichur, Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

The Lokayukta team raided the residence of Santosh Anishettar, Assistant Commission of Belgaum Corporation, Saptapur, the news agency added.

#WATCH | Hubballi, Karnataka | Lokayukta raid at the residence of Belgaum Corporation Assistant Commissioner Santosh Anishettar at Saptapur. pic.twitter.com/p6aAVSFP26 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

The residence of KN Nagaraj, Joint Director of Tumakuru Urban Development Authority, Sapthagiri, was also raided by the officials.

#WATCH | Tumakuru, Karnataka | Lokayukta conduct raid at the residence of Tumakuru Urban Development Authority Joint Director KN Nagaraj Sapthagiri area pic.twitter.com/mPoSt6uKTB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

A former engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Davangere; a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu are also facing the probe, according to ANI.

As per the reports, an auditing search team has raided Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer’s residence.

The searches are being carried out at a Belgaum corporation Assistant commissioners’ residence in Dharwad. Authorities are verifying the documents regarding the charges of owning disproportionate assets.

The officials of Lokayukta have been conducting raids at the residence of the Additional SP of Kodagu, Nanjunde Gowda. The raids were also being conducted on the residence of his father-in-law in Makanahalli village near Periyapatna town and on houses of his relatives in other parts of the state as well, according to reports.

The raids are also underway at the office and residence of Manjunath Bannikoppa who is the Manager of Nirmithi Centre in Koppal. The officer has been found to invest in a lodge in Huligi town in which the raids were also conducted simultaneously.

The officials have conducted raids at the residence and offices of gram panchayat member of Chikkajala Lakshmipathi; grade-II tahsildar Shivaraju, and the CEO of Janaspandana, Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj.

As the raids are underway, further details are awaited along with the findings of the raid by Lokayukta officials.