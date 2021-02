The Karnataka government revised rates for all city taxis and others operating in the state from February 2. The Karnataka transport department said in an order issued on February 1 that non-AC taxis will charge Rs 75 for the first 4 kilometres and thereafter Rs 18 per km. AC taxis will charge Rs 100 for the first 4 kms and then Rs 24 per km. The waiting charge for the first 5 minutes is free and then Re 1 per minute will be charged.

The night charge fare has been raised by 10 percent from 12 am to 6 am.