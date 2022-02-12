Karnataka hijab row: On US remarks, India says ‘motivated comments not welcome’ ‘

Amid a global uproar over the Karnataka hijab row, India issued a statement on Saturday saying motivated comments on the country’s internal issues are not welcome. The comment came against the backdrop of global reactions to students in the southern state protesting for and against the demand to be allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab.

“A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

He also said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of those realities.

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

MEA’s statement came hours after the US government criticised Karnataka over the row on Muslim students' demand for wearing hijab on campus.

Rashad Hussain, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, on Friday said, Hijab bans in educational institute violate religious freedom.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls,” he wrote on Twitter.

Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls. — Amb. at Large for International Religious Freedom (@IRF_Ambassador) February 11, 2022

Amid the controversy over wearing hijabs and the protests that followed, the Karnataka government has orders higher education institutes to remain shut until February 16. However, examinations will be held as scheduled and they have been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Earlier on Thursday, the government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The government has also imposed a ban on gatherings or protests of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Also Read | Beyond Binaries: Hijab row raises key questions on public religiosity and the state