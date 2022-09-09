Karnataka hijab row | What is Article 19 and 'right to dress' at the center of the argument

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked petitioners in the Karnataka Hijab case if the right to freedom of expression included 'freedom to dress', and if it would also include the 'right to undress'?

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia made the observation when the petitioners submitted that the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution also included choice of dress.

The bench was hearing arguments by the lawyer of a clutch of petitioners who challenged the ruling of the Karnataka High Court which refused to lift the state government’s ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

Responding to the arguments, the bench asked if the right to dress could be stretched to “illogical ends”.

What happened in the court?

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat contended that the impugned order of the Karnataka government violated the fundamental rights under Articles 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India.

He said the government order said prohibiting hijab would not violate the right to practice religion. The order mentioned that the matter should be decided by the college development committees. Kamat argued that if the state already provides such hints, colleges or educational institutions would not have any option but to ban hijab.

Kamat said that the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution included the freedom to dress.

Responding to this, Justice Hemant Gupta asked the senior counsel if the right to dress came under the facets of Article 19 and if it could be stretched to illogical ends.

“Right to dress will include the right to undress also?" Justice Gupta questioned.

To this the senior counsel submitted that India practiced "positive secularism" and so the government should exercise "reasonable accommodation", allowing petitioners to wear the headscarf along with the uniform.

The Supreme Court clarified that the Karnataka hijab ban was only related to the restriction in schools and that nobody was prohibited from wearing the headscarf anywhere else.

On whether wearing hijab was essential under Article 25 of the Constitution, the Supreme court said it would be modulated in a different way. “It may be essential, it may not be essential,” the court said.

What are Articles 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution?

Article 19 of the Constitution provides for the protection of certain rights of the people of India including freedom of speech and expression, to assemble peaceably and without arms, to form associations or unions, to move freely throughout India, to reside and settle in any part of the country and to practice any profession.

Article 21 ensures that no person is deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.