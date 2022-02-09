Karnataka hijab row: A look at nations that have banned veils

The world has been divided over banning the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim women. The issue snowballed into a massive controversy in Karnataka followed by protests and vandalism. The row began last month when six students of the Government Girls PU College in Udupi alleged that they were barred from attending classes for wearing hijab.

But this issue has been getting traction worldwide for a long time now. Here are some of the countries where wearing a veil is considered an offence.

France

The French Government passed an Act in 2010 banning full face veils, claiming that it will protect women and guarantee equality for them. The Act banned wearing of face-covering headgear, including masks, helmets, balaclavas, niqabs and other veils covering the face in public places along with burqas that cover the face. Wearing a veil can lead up to a 150 euro fine or lessons in French citizenship, according to India Today.

Critics debated that it raises concerns over immigration, human rights, secularism, and sexuality. The advocates, however, argued that face-covering gear prevents proper identification and poses a security threat and that the rule for women to cover their face in Islam is sexist and oppressive.

China

In 2017, China banned burqas, veils, and long beards in Muslim-dominated Xinjian province as a part of its crackdown against religious extremism. People who wear head scarves, veils, burqas or clothing with crescent moon and star and long beards are prohibited from using public transportation.

Denmark

Denmark banned veils in 2018 and imposed a fine of 1,000 Danish crowns (160 euros) for offenders, which increases to 10,000 crowns for the fourth violation.

Germany

The German Parliament in 2017 backed a law banning face-covering veils for judges, civil servants and soldiers of the country.

Republic of Congo

The Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) became the first country in Africa to implement a burqa ban in 2015. According to the BBC, some Muslim women had used the veil as a disguise to commit terrorist offences.

Netherlands

Wearing full-face-covering veils in public attracts a fine of at least 150 euros in Netherlands. The ban came into force in August 2019. It applies to burqas, veils, full face helmets and balaclavas. It came after 14 years of debate on the topic.

Belgium

Following France’s footsteps Belgium imposed a ban on full-face-covering dresses, burqas, niqabs, or anything that covers the lower half of the face, as per India Today.

Sri Lanka

The latest country to ban veils, Sri Lanka passed the legislation that took effect last year. The Independent reports that the ban was imposed over security concerns and is expected to be handled sensitively.

Switzerland

Switzerland banned face coverings in public, including the burqa or niqab worn by Muslim women, after a referendum. According to the results, the measure was passed marginally by 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent.