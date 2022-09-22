By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Karntaka hijab case | The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed against the Karnataka High Court verdict that upheld ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a batch of pleas against the ban on hijab in government pre-university colleges and schools in Karnataka. The court was hearing petitions filed against the Karnataka High Court verdict that upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

According to Bar & Bench, the appellants argued that this was a case of the State failing to provide reasonable accommodation to a student exercise her right under Articles 19 and 21. They also said that an attire can be restricted only if disrupts public order.

Speaking on whether hijab is essential to Islam, the appellants said the only issue that needed to be considered was whether the restriction was deemed to be a valid Constitutional restriction. They said the government order is discriminatory on the grounds of both religion and sex.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government maintained that the order was "religion-neutral" and did not target any particular community. The alleged role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) also featured in the arguments before the court.

It was alleged that the students who challenged the hijab ban never wore hijab to educational institutions until 2021, but started the practice "on advice by someone else when a movement designed to create an agitation was started on social media by the Popular Front of India", the Bar & Bench report said.

"We have heard you all. Now our homework starts. Thank you very much," the bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said on Thursday.

What happened in court earlier

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the respondent, submitted the Karnataka government's order recommending that all students will wear the prescribed uniform. He said the circular is in a religion-neutral direction and that uniforms must be implemented by students of all religions.

According to Bar & Bench, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioners said, "Hijab is a bond that holds the community together...Everybody has a right to enjoy religious freedom in the most personalised and individualistic way possible." He argued that uniform is an unnecessary burden on a major section in society and that most people cannot afford.

What's the Karnataka hijab case

Massive protests erupted in various districts of Karnataka earlier this year after some Muslim students of the pre-university college in Karnataka’s Udupi were not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab. Pro- and anti-hijab protests then marred the state in various collages.

Following this, the Karnataka government issued an order in February this year, putting a ban on wearing clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order" in schools and colleges.

According to reports, the state government had invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983 - implying that a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice, the order said.

The girls had sought permission to wear Hijab inside the classrooms. They had argued before the high court that wearing the Islamic headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and an essential religious practice and not a display of religious jingoism.

Thereafter, several pleas were filed in the court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing a hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.