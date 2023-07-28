'Life is lost in living': Karnataka High Court urges expedited resolution of matrimonial cases

The Karnataka High Court has urged swift resolution of matrimonial cases, emphasising the need to dispose of such cases promptly to allow parties to rebuild their lives.

In a recent judgment, the Karnataka High Court emphasised the need to expedite matrimonial cases, stating that they should be tried and resolved promptly. The court made this observation while hearing a petition filed by a man seeking the dissolution or nullity of his marriage, a case that had been ongoing since 2016.

"Matrimonial cases should be tried and disposed of on a war footing," the court observed since human life is short and parties have to rebuild their lives after the case.

The petitioner's advocate argued that the right to speedy justice is constitutionally guaranteed under Article 21 by the Supreme Court.

The court agreed with this proposition and recognized the significance of resolving matrimonial cases quickly, considering the brevity of human life. To underscore this point, the court quoted historian Thomas Carlyle, stating that "life is too short to be little."

The high court firmly asserted that when a matrimonial case involves a request for marriage dissolution or nullity, every effort should be made to dispose of the case within a maximum of one year.

This approach would allow the parties involved to rebuild their lives promptly, recognizing that "life is lost in living." The court further stressed that delays in such cases can significantly affect the parties and their well-being.

As part of its decision, the Karnataka High Court directed the family court to resolve a specific 7-year-old case within three months.

Additionally, the court instructed the Registrar General to circulate this judgment to all relevant circles to avoid unnecessary litigation by similarly affected litigants seeking expedited case resolution.

With agency inputs.