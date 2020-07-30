Healthcare
Karnataka: Gyms to reopen from August 5, no more night curfews and Sunday lockdowns
The state will also lift night curfews as well as the Sunday lockdowns it had brought in as cases spiked over the past several weeks.
Karnataka has also made inter-state travel smoother, with no separate permit or approval needed.
In keeping with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines, Karnataka will also allow Independence Day functions, with social distancing norms.