Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi scheme to launch in August, taxpaying women cannot apply

The Congress-led Karnataka government will launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on either August 17 or 18. The scheme provides Rs 2,000 financial assistance per month to the women, who are identified as heads of the families.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recently met with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of the scheme as well as the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which was part of the Congress' five poll guarantees.

Women, who are heads of the families below poverty line (BPL) as well as above the poverty line (APL) and Antodaya, can apply for the scheme. However, if they or their husband file for GST or pay income tax then they are not eligible for the scheme,

The women also need to be enrolled as 'yajamani' which means head of the family, in the BPL, ABL or Antyodaya ration cards. If the woman's name is not mentioned in the ration cards then they will not be eligible for the scheme.

The applications will open on June 15 for the eligible beneficiaries and will remain open till July 15, following which they will be selected. The women will receive the money in August in their bank accounts.

They can apply for the scheme through an authorised agency or via the Seva Sindhu portal.