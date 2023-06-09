Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi scheme to launch in August, taxpaying women cannot apply

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recently met with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of the scheme as well as Gruha Jyoti scheme, which were part of the Congress' five poll guarantees.

The Congress-led Karnataka government will launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on either August 17 or 18. The scheme provides Rs 2,000 financial assistance per month to the women, who are identified as heads of the families.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah recently met with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of the scheme as well as the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which was part of the Congress' five poll guarantees.

Women, who are heads of the families below poverty line (BPL) as well as above the poverty line (APL) and Antodaya, can apply for the scheme. However, if they or their husband file for GST or pay income tax then they are not eligible for the scheme,