Karnataka govt relaxes COVID curbs; allows cinema halls to operate

The Karnataka government has relaxed COVID-19 curbs with effect from Monday, July 19. The ease of restrictions will continue till August 2.

The state government had on Sunday relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions and reduced the duration of the night curfew by one hour from July 19. From Monday, the night curfew will be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM. The government relaxed the norms after the COVID cases came down substantially.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with senior ministers and officials at his residence in Bengaluru. An official statement said cinema halls/theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy after adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On reopening colleges and universities, the government said only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes.

The government had imposed restrictions since April 27 and it was made stringent from May 10 as the COVID-19 daily tally exceeded 50,000 cases on May 5, while active cases were over 6 lakh on May 15.

The state reported 1,869 fresh infections, 42 deaths and 30,082 active cases on Saturday.

